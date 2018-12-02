Five Institute players sign extensions

Institute players - Dean Curry, Caoimhin Bonner, Colm McLaughlin, Aaron Jarvis and Ronan Doherty - have all signed new 18 month contract extensions.

Boss Paddy McLaughlin is delighted that five players have signed new deals and he admits the club are also in talks with skipper Michael McCrudden about extending his stay.

"Look it's great that Dean, Caoimhin, Colm, Aaron and Ronan have all signed new deals and I have to thank the club for backing me, by getting these boys tied down," he insisted.

"I think over the years we effectively were an amateurish club in terms of signing players on amateur forms and then we lost players for nothing, so I'm delighted this season all the boys are on pro forms and we don't have that threat hanging over us. No longer are we a club producing senior players and then losing them to other clubs for nothing.

"With these boys signing new deals it should give everyone else in the squad the desire to earn themselves a new deal by working hard and if they do that then they know that the club will give them a new deal, which as I said is great to see."

McLaughlin also confirmed that he hopes his leading marks man McCrudden will to sign a new contract extension.

"Listen I have spoken to Michael and he knows how much everyone at the club wants him to sign the new deal," he added.

"He has been top class for us this season and I understand that he wants to take a bit of time before making a decision, but fingers crossed he too signs a new deal."

In recent years 'Stute have lost the likes of Ciaron Harkin, Darren McCauley and Stephen O'Donnell all to Coleraine and McLaughlin knows that with his side producing some terrific football, especially in recent weeks, that clubs will be looking at his players during next month's transfer window.

"We done well so far but that's it, we have to keep working and believing in what we are doing and with these boys already sorted for next season, proves our ambition as a club," added McLaughlin.

"With the transfer window opening next month, I can now look at trying to strengthen our squad and not have to worry about players possibly leaving, in fact I can say now that no one is leaving in January."