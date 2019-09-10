Five-star Jamie McGonigle seals big win for Crusaders

Jamie McGonigle put in a five-star performance as Crusaders routed Sirocco Works 8-1 in the County Antrim Shield.

McGonigle helped himself to five goals on the night, wrapping up his hat-trick inside the opening seven minutes.

Rodney Brown, Paul McElroy and Tom Mathieson also on target for the north Belfast side.

They will face Ballymena United in the second round with the Sky Blues edging out Dundela late on at The Showgrounds.

Tony Kane’s corner was pushed into his own net by Duns keeper Jonathan Sergeant early in the second half but the Championship side responded through Christopher Watts before Declan Carville’s first Ballymena goal secured a spot in the second round.

There was a shock in Carrick as H&W Welders edged out the hosts 2-1.

Jonathan Smith scored either side of Michael Smith’s equaliser to give the Welders their second top-tier cup scalp of the season after dumping Warrenpoint Town out of the League Cup.

Larne proved too strong for the PSNI with Marty Donnelly, Lee Lynch and Fuad Sule all on target.

They will now face Glentoran whorepeated their League Cup triumph over Ballyclare Comrades with a comfortable 3-1 win at the Oval thanks to goals from Darren Murray, Mal Smith and a debut strike from Sallou Jallow.

It was a special night for 15-year-old Charlie Lindsay who became youngest ever Glentoran first team player when he came on for his debut.

Cliftonville won 4-0 against Knockbreda with goals coming from Joe Gormley, Conor McMenamin, Alex Pomeroy and Calvin McCurry.

And Ards hit five at home to see off Queen’s.

In the North West Cup Moyola Park beat a second string Coleraine side, and Limavady United beat Institute on penalties. Dergview and Ballinamallard won the other games.

Portadown were hammered 6-1 at Annagh in the Mid Ulster Cup, whilst there were wins for Glenavon, Loughgall, Dungannon Swifts and Warrenpoint Town.