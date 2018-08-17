Institute manager Paddy McLaughlin believes tomorrow’s home clash against Warrenpoint Town is more important than last week’s clash at Linfield.

’Stute, who suffered a 3-0 defeat at Windsor Park, go into tomorrow afternoon’s encounter knowing a positive result would see them move six points clear of their opponents.

“Saturday’s game is one which we talked about before the start of the season in regards teams who will be in and around us,” he stated.

“No disrepect to anyone and without naming any names but everyone probably has a fair idea who’ll be in top six and who’ll be in the bottom six, so we need to work hard and hopefully get another three points.

“The players enjoyed the experience of playing our first game at the Brandywell and we managed to get three points against Newry City.

“We had fantastic support against Newry and that was great to see so many people coming to support us . It definitely lifted the boys so we’ll be looking forward to the same again this weekend.”

McLaughlin is wary of Warrenpoint who have suffered two defeats from their opening two games and feels they will be like a ‘wounded animal’ going into the Brandywell game.

“Some of us have played in teams where getting the first result can be the hardest thing because every time you play and don’t get a result, it gets more and more frustrating. Winning the three points becomes harder to get but you know that Warrenpoint will be looking to kick-start their season so we’ll be ready for that,” he added.

“They have been in the Premiership for a few seasons now while, for us, every game will be a learning experience and will be tough but we aren’t expecting anything less this weekend.

“We know it’s going to be a tough game, but it’s one where we believe that we should be really having a real go at trying to get three points.”

The ’Stute boss confirmed that recent signing Aaron Canning may feature tomorrow.

“Aaron missed pre-season so he’s a bit behind the rest of the boys. He’s putting in extra sessions as he knows he is probably a few sessions behind the lads,” he confirmed.

“He’ll train this week and if he comes through that, then he’ll definitely come into contention for Saturday.”