FOOTBALL: Achille Campion joins Linfield on loan deal from Cork City

Linfield confirmed on Tuesday night that Frenchman Achille Campion has joined the club on loan from Cork City.

The 27-year-old, originally from Paris, has signed until the end of the current season.

Linfield manager David Healy was delighted to welcome Achille to Windsor Park and said on the Linfield website: “He’s a player we know well and have seen play live several times.

“Our scouts have monitored his progress and he’s coming to us on the back of a very positive season, having helped them to a League and Cup double.

“He will add experience and quality to the options available to us in our forward line and I’m really looking forward to starting to work with him in training tonight.

“Achille joins Kurtis Byrne as striking arrivals from League of Ireland football on the opening of the January transfer window.

“I can assure our supporters that we will continue to seek fresh faces for the challenges that lie ahead for us in our league and cup campaigns.

“I know our supporters will give Achille and Kurtis a warm welcome and I’ve been grateful to our board for the positive backing to our efforts to strengthen our squad, as we aim to finish the season as strongly as we possibly can.”