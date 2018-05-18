FOOTBALL: Carrick ‘reluctantly’ accept David McAlinden resignation

Carrick Rangers have confirmed the departure of David McAlinden as first-team manager.

McAlinden’s Rangers suffered a drop out of the Danske Bank Premiership last season following defeat over two legs to Newry City AFC in the promotion/relegation play-off.

“David McAlinden has resigned as manager of Carrick Rangers Football Club,” confirmed a club statement on the Bluefin Sport Championship outfit’s official website. “After a long discussion, the Board reluctantly accepted his resignation.

“We would like to thank David for all of his hard work and commitment and would like to wish him well for the future.”