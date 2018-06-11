Football club delight with new High School deal

Cookstown RBL Football Club are delighted to have secured a 25-year lease to use the quality facilities are Cookstown High School.

The Club will have the use of a fitness suite with over 30 training machines and also a full weights room.

They will also be playing on the School’s grass pitches which have been passed for intermediate football.

The Legion club was forced into looking for a new home when Mid Ulster District Council decided to lease their previous home at Beechway playing field to Cookstown Youth Football Club.

Club Chairman Derek Anderson said this is fantastic news for everyone involved with the club.

“A lot of hard work went on behind the scenes from our committee to make this possible and we all would like to thank Cookstown High School Principal Graham Montgomery and Paul Crooks from the Education Authority Northern Ireland for their help in achieving these wonderful facilities.

“Cookstown RBL Football Club have a full youth programme in place starting with an under-13 side which has been entered into The Deluxe Mid Ulster Youth League for the 2018/2019 season.

“The club will have full youth sides ranging from under 13 to under 16 in the near future.”

Meanwhile, the club are seeking interest from local businesses for pitch side advertising for their new home at the High School.

Anderson said: “Anyone interested should contact club treasurer Jeff Lamont on 07809138661 or Club secretary Joan Ramsay 07803179113 for further information.

“This is a great opportunity for the community and will give everyone a cost- effective way of advertising their business and help Cookstown RBL Football Club progress even further in the years to come.”