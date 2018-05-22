FOOTBALL: David McAlinden position at Carrick Rangers left ‘untenable’ after phone call

David McAlinden has described his position at Carrick Rangers as ‘untenable’ leading up to last week’s shock resignation.

McAlinden felt the need to step down from his management role with the relegated Irish League club following a conversation.

“I had a phone call that left me viewing resignation as my only decision,” said McAlinden in relation to Michael Hughes, who is described by club officials as ‘an advisory to the Board’. “Based on everything, I no longer felt able to continue with my work at Carrick.

“The word I would use is untenable and that conversation led to a decision I had no previous plans to make.”

Carrick chairman Peter Clarke has confirmed officials are in the process of appointing McAlinden’s replacement.

“We are not openly advertising the post but have several people in mind,” said Clarke. “We will be holding talks over the next few days with a view to making an appointment next week.”

McAlinden’s Carrick suffered defeat in the promotion/relegation play-off last season to Newry City AFC and, as a result, a drop out of the Danske Bank Premiership into the Bluefin Sport Championship.

“It was a tough choice to make as I had held discussions with members of the Board and we were in agreement about the budget and plans to move forward,” said McAlinden.

“I have no idea what my next step is going to be but I do not plan on staying a stranger to the Irish League.”