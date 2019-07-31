Football festival at Mourneview Park

On Saturday, August 3, McDonald’s Fun Football Festival will be taking place at Mourneview Park hosted by grassroots football club Glenavon FC Academy from 9.30am to 12.30pm.

The event is free to attend and will give children and their families the chance to enjoy a fun, football-themed day out. From skills to drills, knee-sliders to bouncy castles, football games and music, there is something for all the family and the club and the local McDonald’s restaurant is encouraging families and children from the area and beyond to get involved.

Hundreds of children are expected to take part in festivals across Northern Ireland, with McDonald’s providing equipment, football coaching and small sided games to players of all ages, abilities and genders.

Pat Jennings, Northern Ireland’s record cap holder spoke about the upcoming festival;

“McDonald’s Fun Football Festivals always provide a day of great fun, participation and inclusivity for children. I would encourage families from the local community to get behind these events by attending and enjoying the amazing facilities provided by McDonald’s and the IFA.Pat continued: “Participation is key to the McDonald’s and IFA grassroots programme, and this event will provide a wonderful opportunity for children who have never played football before to come along and get involved in fun drills and games.”

The event hosted by Glenavon FC Academy is one of six McDonald’s Fun Football Festivals in 2019, with a landmark event at Windsor Park having taken place in May.

Pat Jennings added: “If you’re in the area and are looking for a new club for your children to join or are just after a fun, free day out for the whole family, come along and get involved. There really is something for all of the family at this event.”

Fun Football Festivals are part of the McDonald’s IFA four-year partnership which will run until 2022 and a core element of the programme along with Fun Football Sessions and the annual Grassroots Football Awards.

McDonald’s is now the longest-standing supporter of grassroots football across the UK, with 2019 marking 17 years in partnership. The McDonald’s IFA grassroots partnership continues to champion those who enable children and young adults to play and enjoy football regardless of gender or disability. Through ‘turn up and play’ coaching sessions and more Fun Football Festivals than ever before, McDonald’s will provide thousands of children with the opportunity to try football for the first time.

This weekend’s Festival takes place at Mourneview Park on Saturday from 9.30am to 12.30pm. To find out more about the McDonald’s and IFA partnership and how your club can benefit and for details of other Fun Football Festival events please visit: www.mcdonalds.co.uk/betterplay