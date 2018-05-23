FOOTBALL: Glentoran turn to legends Gary Smyth and Paul Leeman for management team

Glentoran are tomorrow expected to confirm a return to the club by Oval legends Gary Smyth and Paul Leeman as part of the long-awaited management team.

Smyth today resigned from his position as Harland and Wolff Welders manager and, following a successful request from the Glens, engaged in official negotiations.

Paul Leeman during his playing days with Glentoran. Pic by PressEye Ltd.

Leeman, who is currently involved in media work, shares hero status at the Belfast club thanks to a string of silverware lifted by both players across various spells in Glentoran colours.

It is understood both Smyth and Leeman are set to engage in the first part of the UEFA ‘A’ License course this summer, with the latter qualification a fundamental requirement to manage in the Danske Bank Premiership.

Clarity over the full management team and roles should arrive tomorrow as the Glens appear close to concluding the protracted search for Gary Haveron’s replacement.

Haveron left the club in February - with Dungannon Swifts’ Rodney McAree and Ards boss Colin Nixon both considered prime candidates but each manager rejected advances to remain at existing posts.

Veteran boss Ronnie McFall returned to club management in a caretaker capacity for the closing months of the season.

Recent names in discussion with Glentoran officials included Steve Lomas, Nacho Novo and Darren Murphy - with the latter this week joining Linfield’s coaching team.