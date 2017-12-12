FOOTBALL: Graeme Murty tells players to stand up to Boo Boys

Graeme Murty has told his Rangers squad they need to stand up to the Ibrox boo-boys.

The Gers caretaker boss was pleased to see his side grit their teeth and come through Saturday’s clash with Ross County after falling behind early on.

Alfredo Morelos cancelled out Craig Curran’s early opener before Danny Wilson’s late winner ensured Rangers chalked up three straight wins for the first time in a year.

But the Light Blues faithful did not always share the manager’s positive outlook and were quick to vent their frustration during an abject first-half showing.

Murty insists it is the supporters’ right to express their opinion when things are not going right.

But he has called on his players to prove they have the strength of mind to block out the boos and carry on performing.

Murty told RangersTV: “You can’t always flow, dominate and dictate in the way we want to - and I don’t think we did (against County).

“Sometimes you have to scrap and grind a win out. Things aren’t always going to go our way, and we have to show a bit of resilience, which I think we did [on Saturday].

“One of the key things we have to cope with is the expectation of the crowd. They expect us to dominate and dictate all the time, and I agree with the fans - we should be doing that.

“It’s not always possible, so we have to deal with that. We have to be strong enough to stand up and accept mistakes.”