FOOTBALL: Jonny Evans hopes Panama can make an impact at World Cup Finals

Jonny Evans is hoping England’s World Cup opponents Panama can silence their naysayers in Russia, just like Northern Ireland did at Euro 2016.

Evans skippered the Northern Ireland team that drew 0-0 with Los Canaleros on Tuesday evening in their final friendly before they depart for their first ever World Cup.

Hernan Dario Gomez’s side are in a group with England, Belgium and Tunisia and are perceived to be one of the weakest countries at the tournament given they progressed despite taking just 13 points from 10 games in the final section of qualifying.

Northern Ireland know all about being doubted ahead of a major tournament, but two years ago they made it through to the knock-out phase at Euro 2016 where they were narrowly beaten by eventual semi-finalists Wales.

“I think it will be very difficult but I thought they were quite organised,” Evans said of Panama’s World Cup chances.

“They have a Colombian coach with a huge amount of experience and success at international level.

“He has come in and created a little bit of history with this team and they are all playing for him.

“He made a tactical switch for our game because in qualification they played 4-4-2 but maybe he is playing them more defensively looking ahead to the World Cup.

“The standard is very, very high at the World Cup, but we’ve been in that position ourselves going to a major finals and people writing you off.

“It would be nice to see them cause a shock because that is what the World Cup is all about.”

The pathway from the under-21s to the senior team is vital as key players are coming to the end of their careers, and Evans is optimistic that this tour could be crucial to the future of Northern Ireland.

“There were four players from the under-21 squad playing for us and I thought it was fantastic,” he said.

“It kick-started his international career and I think this tour for the young lads who have been brought into the squad is all about getting some minutes on the pitch in international football.”