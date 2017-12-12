FOOTBALL: Killyleagh man scoops top US College award

Former Killyleagh YC and Kilmore Rec player Ryan Montgomery has won USA college’s top prize, the NAIA national soccer championship with Wayland Baptist University Texas.

Montgomery, who went to the USA after securing a soccer scholarship with Northwestern college in Powell Wyoming in August 2014, is studying sports science and psychology.

After graduating from Powell and being picked for the region and captaining his college he moved to Wayland Baptist in summer 2016.

In his first season with Wayland Pioneers he won the regional title but were eliminated in the first round of the national tournament by Southwestern Nazerene Kansas.

This season Montgomery and his team mates went all the way after securing their second regional title.

They qualified for the last 16 of the national tournament which was held in Delray Beach Florida.

As total outsiders they overcame every challenge with a 3-2 victory in the last 16, and two penalty shootouts in the quarters and semis to ultimately win on a golden goal in the second period of extra time in the final against Missouri Valley College.

Montgomery from Killyleagh said that the sports scholarship programme is a great oppotunity for any young people wanting to see the world, study and play theyre chosen sport.

He is a former pupil of Killyleagh Primary School, Blackwater Integrated College Downpatrick and SERC Downpatrick. He now hopes to go on and graduate in May 2018.