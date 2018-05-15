FOOTBALL: Liam McKenna ready to renew successful partnership with Matthew Tipton at Portadown

Liam McKenna is relishing the prospect of renewing his successful partnership at Portadown after completing a switch from Warrenpoint Town.

McKenna was handed his first taste of Irish League football as a teenager under Tipton and went on to finish that debut senior campaign with a Championship winner's medal at Warrenpoint.

Now he is keen to carry on that track record of triumphs - and help the Shamrock Park club progress back up to the Premiership.

"I cannot wait to get started and meet all of the lads, although I know a few already so that should help," said McKenna. "Two years ago at 17 years old under Matthew was my first season with a senior club and it was a great experience, especially winning the Championship title.

"I know Sean Mackle and Darren Murray from playing in the same squad at Warrenpoint Town, plus Johnny Flynn because of growing up in Belfast and I was at Glenavon the same time as Kevin Braniff.

"I've also been in a few international squads with Ross Larkin but, really, I cannot wait to get started in pre-season and meet up with everyone else.

"I just want to help Portadown get back up to the Premiership and you look around the ground and see the quality of the squad and it should be at the top level.

"Last season playing in the Premiership really helped me to grow as a player and person so I'm hoping that helps me as well at Portadown.

"Matthew gave me that first start and I know what the management team expect from me as a player, so the hope is I can carry on that development.

"Matthew is a born winner and I'm also like that so go out with that desire to win every game, I like the passion coming from the management team and how they man-manage players.

"It is going to be a really competitive Championship next season but I'm looking forward to everything."