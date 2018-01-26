FOOTBALL: Linfield turned down Glenavon offer on Joel Cooper reveals Gary Hamilton

Glenavon boss Gary Hamilton revealed on Friday night the club had put an offer into Linfield, which the Blues had turned down.

“We’ve asked for Jordan Stewart and also included cash to allow the deal to happen now for Joel to join Linfield,” said Hamilton.

“Today they have turned it down so it all sits with Linfield and how much they want Joel, a player they’ve signed on a three-year contract.

“A player swap will help us out and get Joel and Linfield together sooner.

“Money is no good to us now given the time left in the transfer window to try and get a suitable replacement.

“Joel has given me his guarantee to give everything and that is fair enough.

“It happens in football on a pre-contract agreement, it is in his best interests to be professional and today has scored a wonder goal then put in a great cross which led to Stephen Murray scoring.

“His grandfather is still a Glenavon fan and Joel came to games week in, week out as a supporter.

“If anything happens between now and transfer deadline day with Linfield we will see but at the minute they’ve told us it is not going to happen.

“I didn’t really see the situation with the celebration as I had my focus back on the match.

“Fans have rights as supporters who pay money but for me it is about judging what he does on the pitch.”

Cooper scored one of Glenavon’s three goals in the 3-3 draw with Warrenpoint Town in the Danske Bank Premiership on Friday night at Mourneview.

“He (Cooper) has a goal and assist tonight and I understand fans’ frustrations but Joel scored to help our team.

“I was disappointed not to get three points but we maybe didn’t play with the same energy and pace we put in most weeks.

“But Warrenpoint are very, very good going forward and although we had more chances a draw was probably fair.”