FOOTBALL: McCrudden seals the points

Institute 1-0 PSNI

Institute moved six points clear at the top of the Bluefin Sport Championship thanks to a hard fought win over the PSNI.

Captain Michael McCrudden sealed the points, as his super diving header in the second half was the difference.

Prior to kick-off there was a minutes silence impeccably observed by everyone at the Showgrounds for 'Stute stalwart Derek Coll.

The Waterside men went close to taking the lead on four minutes as Sean McCarron, who was given his first start, saw his 20 yard strike saved by PSNI keeper Jordan Williamson.

Moments later McCarron went close again but Williamson produced a stunning save to keep out the striker's pile driver.

On 12 minutes the PSNI had a good chance themselves but after getting in behind Ryan Morrow, winger Tyler Waide failed to trouble 'Stute keeper Martin Gallagher and he dragged his shot well wide.

Just after the half-hour mark a super run and cross by Michael McCrudden found Niall Grace but his low drive was superbly blocked by defender Ashton McDermott.

On 44 minutes a neat piece of skill and cross by McCarron found Gareth Brown but his close range header was somehow kept out by Williamson.

Institute had Gallagher to thank on 55 minutes as he showed super reflexes to keep out Lukasz Adamczyk's close range header.

Institute deservedly took the lead on 58 minutes as substitute Warner Mullen fed fellow sub Jamie Dunne and his centre found McCrudden, whose diving header sailed over Williamson.

On 80 minutes the Drumahoe men should have added a second on two occasions but McCrudden missed his kick and McCarron's clever chip, which had Williamson beaten, was headed off the line by Nathan Riddle.

Institute: Gallagher, Jarvis (Dunne 51) Scoltock, Curry, Morrow; Harkin, Grace, Wilson (Mullen 57); McCrudden, McCarron (C McCallion 84), Brown.

PSNI: Williamson, Douglas, Riddle, McDermott, McCrory, McClurg, Waide, Wilson, Adamczyk, McNeill, Anderson.

Referee: Dermot Harrigan