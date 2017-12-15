FOOTBALL: McLaughlin side ready for leaders Comrades

Institute manager Paddy McLaughlin believes the inclement weather may help his side when they face Bluefin Sport Championship leaders Ballyclare Comrades, at Limavady Showgrounds, this Saturday (KO 2pm).

In the last few weeks ’Stute have had games against Knockbreda and Loughgall postponed and those weekends without games mean the players are refreshed going into tomorrow’s top of the table encounter.

“The good thing about the games being called off is, we have had so many players carrying knocks and niggles, the matches being postponed has meant they have had time to rest,” he stated.

“It’s wasn’t our fault that the games were called off but it has worked out in our favour that we have had the chance to rest boys while other teams in the league are starting to show signs of tiredness. That’s why they are scrambling around signing players in January, while our boys are fresh and ready to go.

“The rest that we have had over the last few weeks with the games being called off is hopefully going to be a big help for us over the coming weeks in particular.”

The Waterside men suffered a heavy loss to the Comrades earlier in the season at Dixon Park and McLaughlin knows his players will have that result in the back of their minds this week.

“I’m sure the boys still remember that result. I remember every defeat as a player still, especially the heavy defeats and I’m a long time retired, so I’m sure our boys are no different,” he added.

“We have moved on and grown since that defeat but, yes, this weekend’s match is a big game.

“It’s the top two teams playing each other and I’m sure they’ll be a lot of interest in it which is good because the bigger the game, the better our boys play. That’s why we are involved in football, to play in big games.

“We’ll be preparing for a tough game against a good side who are the leading the way. We are trying to stay in touch with them as best we can. They are leading the pack and it’s up to the rest of us to try and stay as close as we can to them.”

McLaughlin, who watched Comrades easily defeat Limavady at the weekend, knows how difficult a task his side have on their hands.

“Having played them twice already this year, we already know about them and they’ll know all about us. Watching them on Saturday didn’t really change anything that we didn’t already know.

“We know that they are a big, physical side but in the past we have learned to deal with that and this year we have shown a bit of a nastier side to our own game, which we may not have had over the last couple of seasons.

“The development of our boys over the last few seasons, and especially this season, has been phenomenal and I fully expected our boys to be more than well prepared and ready for a tough game. If things get physical then our boys are more than capable of looking after themselves.”