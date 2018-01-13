FOOTBALL: Morrow scores winner in thriller

PSNI 2-3 Institute

Super sub Jake Morrow scored a 93rd minute winner as Institute came from behind to finally see off the nine men of the PSNI.

The home side got off to the perfect start as they raced into a third minute lead in super fashion as striker Lukasz Adamcyk's 25 yard strike gave 'Stute keeper Marty Gallagher no chance.

Another flowing move by the home side on 12 minutes ended with Gallagher turning Adamcyk's close range strike around the post.

Institute levelled things on 24 minutes as Ryan Morrow's right wing cross found Gareth Brown who headed home from 10 yards.

Moments later PSNI went close but Chris Trussell saw his left footed strike well saved by Gallagher.

Brown missed a glorious chance to give the visitors the lead on but after breaking the offside trap he blazed over with only PSNI keeper Taylor Kirk.

Institute did take the lead from the penalty spot on 37 minutes as Adamcyk upended Jamie Dunne inside the box and Michael McCrudden blasted high into the net.

Right on the stroke of half-time the home side levelled things as Trussell's header back across goal found Adamcyk, who nodded home his second of the day.

Institute went close to regaining the lead but Dean Curry's header from close range was straight at Kirk.

The home side were rightfully reduced to 10 men as Adamcyk was shown a second yellow card followed by a red after a late challenge on Morrow.

The Belfast men were incredibly reduced to nine men as Philip Simpson was shown a straight red card after a late lunge on Mark Scoltock.

As the nine men continued to battle hard with Kirk in particular making a host of late saves to deny Brown and McCrudden, the visitors were still not to be denied.

Deep into stoppage time substitute Jake Morrow saw his curling effort from the right hand side of the box, sail over Kirk and spark wild celebrations.

PSNI: Kirk, Douglas (Campbell 63), Montgomery, Simpson, McGray, McNeill, Coutney (Waide 66), Berry, Trussell, Malone (McDowell 71), Adamcyk.

Institute: Gallagher, Morrow, Bonner, Scoltock (Mullen 81), Curry; Grace, Jarvis, Wilson (Morrow 71); McCrudden, Brown, Dunne (McCarron 58)

Referee: Mr B McMaster.