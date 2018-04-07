FOOTBALL: New Women's Danske Bank Premiership launched

The 2018 Danske Bank Women’s Premiership season was officially launched at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park with representatives and players from all seven teams in attendance.

Last year’s reigning champions, Linfield Ladies, will be looking to win their third consecutive league title, with both Derry City Ladies and Portadown Ladies joining the league this season.

Vice Chairperson of the Women’s Premiership Committee Clare Kirkwood said:

“We are extremely excited about the 2018 season with the addition of another round of fixtures and the extension of the league. The Danske Bank Women’s Premiership has reacted to the demand for more women’s football and we are happy to lead the way in this regard. This will lead to more exposure for the women’s game and with all clubs strengthening their playing squads the 2018 season is shaping up to be very competitive.”

Nicola McCleery, Head of Marketing at Danske Bank added:

“This is now the third season in which we have been the title sponsor of the Danske Bank Women’s Premiership. As we approached the 2018 season we wanted to really support the clubs as small businesses and help grow their fan base at grassroots. We wanted to go further than badging our logo and see what we could really do to make more possible for Women’s Premiership Clubs in the community.

“The Danske Bank Women’s Premiership Toolkit has therefore been designed to offer additional support, advice, workshops and resources to help club development throughout the season. We hope our support will help give Northern Irish women’s football at all levels the status and recognition it deserves, helping to grow the game and develop the next squad of international footballers.”

The season kicks off on Wednesday 18 April 2018.