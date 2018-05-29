FOOTBALL: Northern Ireland defender Paddy McNair is wanted as Black Cats reject offer

Brighton have had a £2m bid rejected by Sunderland for Northern Ireland midfielder Paddy McNair.

The 23-year-old made 18 appearances - scoring five goals - as Sunderland were relegated from the Championship last season.

McNair moved to the Stadium of Light in 2016 after coming through the youth system at Manchester United.

He broke into Manchester United’s first team in 2014.

He made his international debut in 2015 and was part of Michael O’Neill’s squad that reached the round of 16 at Euro 2016.