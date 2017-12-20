FOOTBALL: Patrick McEleney set to sign for Oldham Athletic

PATRICK McEleney is on the verge of completing a move to EFL League One club, Oldham Athletic.

The former Derry City and Dundalk playmaker is in advanced talks with the Latics and is expected to complete a deal in the next 24 hours.

Described as the 'best footballer in the Republic of Ireland' by Oldham boss, Richie Wellens this week, the 25 year-old is now set for his second cross-channel move having been with Sunderland as a teenager, although the club are yet to officially confirm the signing.

The out-of-contract Shantallow man has attracted interest from fellow EFL League One outfits, Blackburn Rovers and Doncaster Rovers while MLS side, Colorado Rapids FC also made an approach to the player's agent in recent weeks.

McEleney had also held talks with Derry City boss, Kenny Shiels as he sounded out a return to Brandywell Stadium should a cross-Channel move fail to materialise.

The talented midfielder, who left Brandywell at the end of the 2015 season to sign for then champions, Dundalk, is a free agent after two years at Oriel Park where he picked up a league winners’ medal and League Cup title.

And now Oldham, who are currently in 14th position in League One, are on the brink of bringing the attacking midfielder to Boundary Park.