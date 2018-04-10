Football rumour mill: Antonio Conte's could leave Chelsea before end of season | Liverpool won't sign Fellaini | Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford becoming disillusioned at lack of game time

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte's job is once again under threat and the Italian could leave his role at Stamford Bridge before the end of the season. (Daily Mail)

Former Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel - a target for Arsenal and Chelsea - has agreed a two-year deal to become the new manager of French giants Paris Saint-Germain from next season. (Sportbuzzer)

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is becoming disillusioned at his lack of game time at Old Trafford and may quit the club next season. (Daily Mirror)

Liverpool won't sign Marouane Fellaini from Manchester United, but PSG remain interested in the Belgium midfielder. (Daily Mail)

Bayern Munich and PSG have both asked Chelsea to keep them informed if Kenedy becomes available. The 22-year-old Brazilian winger is on loan at Newcastle. (Sky Sports)

West Ham United striker Javier Hernandez is ready to quit the club in search of regular first-team football. (Daily Mirror)

Ex-Arsenal striker Ian Wright says manager Arsene Wenger's words had him on "cloud nine", while former Gunners boss George Graham had him "running for the toilet". (BBC Radio 5 live)

Bayern Munich are looking for a "German speaking" coach, according to German football expert Rafael Honigstein. Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp is in the frame.(BBC Radio 5 live)

West Brom could lose striker Salomon Rondon if they are relegated because the Venezuelan has a £16.5m release clause. (Daily Mirror)