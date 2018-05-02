FOOTBALL RUMOUR MILL: Gerrard will handle Ibrox pressure - if he gets job | Liverpool assistant a serious contender for Arsenal role | Chelsea considering move for Anthony Martial

Steven Gerrard will handle the pressure if he is appointed as the new manager of Rangers, according to former England team-mate Frank Lampard. (Talksport)

Liverpool number two Zeljko Buvac has emerged as a serious contender to replace Arsene Wenger at Arsenal. (Pravda BL)

Arsenal don't way to pay their next manager as big a salary as Wenger's £8.5m-per-year deal. (Daily Mail)

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly is concerned about his future at Old Trafford after being frozen out by manager Jose Mourinho. (Daily Mirror)

Defenders Matteo Darmian and Daley Blind have both been told they are free to leave Manchester United. (The Times)

Chelsea are considering a move for Anthony Martial if Manchester United cannot convince the French international to remain at Old Trafford. (Daily Telegraph)

Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan has played down links to Chelsea and Manchester United by committing his future to the Serie A club. (Daily Mail)

Napoli midfielder Jorginho's agent has confirmed there has been interest in the player, with Manchester United and Manchester City linked. (Manchester Evening News)

Striker Andy Carroll could be dropped for West Ham's crucial match against Leicester after a training ground row with Hammers' boss David Moyes. (The Guardian)

Chelsea's Brazilian defender David Luiz could move to Napoli if Rafael Benitez replaces Maurizio Sarri as the Serie A club's manager in the summer. (The Sun)

Gerard Deulofeu has hinted that he could make a permanent switch to Watford after admitting that his Barcelona future is in doubt. (Mundo Deportivo)