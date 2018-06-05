Football rumour mill: Liverpool's Sadio Mane 'agreed to join Real Madrid' before Zidane quit | Leicester revive bid to sign Manchester City forward | Chelsea's hopes of holding on to Hazard strengthened by Zidane exit

Leicester City have revived their bid to sign Manchester City forward Patrick Roberts as part of the £60m deal that will take Algerian winger Riyad Mahrez to the Premier League champions. (Daily Telegraph)

Liverpool's Sadio Mane agreed a deal to join Real Madrid before Zinedine Zidane quit as coach of the Spanish giants. (France Football)

Former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino turned down the chance to become Real Madrid's new manager as he did not want to be seen as a mercenary. (Daily Mail)

Arsenal are mulling over a move for Marouane Fellaini, who is out of contract at Manchester United at the end of this month. (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea's hopes of holding on to Eden Hazard have been strengthened by Zidane's decision to leave Real Madrid. (London Evening Standard)

Zindine Zidane resigned over Real Madrid's plans for the summer transfer window. The club wanted to pursue Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea, but Zidane did not. He was also frustrated his interest in Chelsea's Eden Hazard was not backed up by the board. (The Sun)

Tottenham are not in discussions with Manchester United over the sale of Toby Alderweireld, despite persistent rumours linking the Belgium defender with a summer transfer to Old Trafford. (Football.London)

West Ham had a bid of 38m euros for Lazio midfielder Felipe Anderson rejected. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Crystal Palace are prepared to sell Christian Benteke this summer. (London Evening Standard)

French coach Laurent Blanc has moved closer to taking over as the new manager of Chelsea after productive talks in the last two days. (Various)