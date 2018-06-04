Football rumour mill: Liverpool still interested in £60m-rated midfielder | Bayern Munich will watch England goalkeeper World Cup | Roma keeper will turn down Liverpool and wait for Real Madrid

Liverpool are still interested in £60m-rated Lyon midfielder Nabil Fekir. (Liverpool Echo)

Napoli have set a £52m asking price for Jorginho after the president of the Serie A club said he rejected an offer from Manchester City worth £12m less. (The Times)

Napoli star Jorginho

Bayern Munich will keep an eye on Everton and England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford at this month's World Cup. (The Sun)

Roma and Brazil goalkeeper Alisson will turn down Liverpool and wait for a move to Real Madrid. (Marca)

New Everton boss Marco Silva is preparing a £30m bid for Newcastle captain Jamaal Lascelles. (The Sun)

Free agent Santi Cazorla is training with the youth team of La Liga side Alaves following his departure from Arsenal. The 33-year-old Spaniard may also begin training with Villarreal. (London Evening Standard)

Xherdan Shaqiri has confirmed he will leave relegated Stoke this summer. The 26-year-old Swiss winger wants to sign for a Premier League club. (Stoke Sentinel)

Leicester and Southampton are both monitoring Lazio's Brazilian winger Felipe Anderson. (Tuttosport)

Real Madrid want to make a quick appointment to replace Zinedine Zidane after ending their pursuit of Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino. (Daily Mail)

Arsene Wenger is unsure if he wants "another crazy challenge" as he weights up his next move following his departure from Arsenal. (London Evening Standard)