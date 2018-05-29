Football rumour mill: Man City close to completing £75m deal for Mahrez | Mourinho worried Man United will be priced out of signing Bale | Roma - no offer for Alisson

Manchester City are close to completing a £75m deal for Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez. (Daily Mail)

Liverpool confirm £43.7m deal to sign Fabinho from Monaco (Various)

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is worried they will be priced out of signing Gareth Bale, with Real Madrid set to slap a £200m price tag on the Welsh forward. (Daily Express)

Roma say there has been no offer for goalkeeper Alisson, who has been linked with Liverpool. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester City have had a £39m offer for Napoli midfielder Jorginho rejected. The Serie A side want £52m. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester City are ready to compete with Paris Saint-Germain for 19-year-old Monaco forward Kylian Mbappe, who was on loan at the French champions last season from Monaco. (Manchester Evening News)

Juventus could allow Gonzalo Higuain leave if they receive a good offer, with Chelsea leading the chase for the 30-year-old Argentine striker. (Calciomercato)

Manchester United are interested in Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish. (The Sun)

Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart has switched agents after being left out of England's World Cup squad. (Daily Mail)

Newcastle have been offered the chance to sign former Liverpool defender Martin Skrtel from Fenerbahce. (Fotomac)

Manchester United target Samuel Umtiti has revealed his desire to stay at Barcelona. (The Sun)