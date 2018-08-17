Football rumour mill: Man United refusing to sell Pogba to Barcelona - report | Tottenham boss - players will leave before European transfer deadline | Arsenal confident Aaron Ramsey will stay

Manchester United are refusing to sell midfielder Paul Pogba, who wants a transfer to Barcelona. (The Sun)

Arsenal are confident they can keep hold of midfielder Aaron Ramsey, despite interest from Barcelona, Lazio and the Chinese Super League. (Daily Mirror)

Football rumour mill

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino reckons players will leave the club before the European transfer deadline, despite Spurs not signing anyone this summer. (Sky Sports)

Chelsea held talks with Nabil Fekir, but opted against signing the Lyon forward. (Goal)

West Ham United boss Manuel Pellegrini has ruled out a move for Ivory Coast midfielder Yaya Toure, who is a free agent after leaving Manchester City. (The Sun)

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku says he intends to retire from international football after Euro 2020. (Business Insider)

Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko could be set for a loan move to Real Betis or Girona. (Daily Mirror)

Newcastle United will have to pay a fee if they choose to sign Venezuelan striker Salomon Rondon on a permanent deal after West Brom triggered a one-year extension. (The Sun)

Spanish giants Real Madrid are set to launch a complaint to FIFA over Inter Milan's illegal tapping up of Luka Modric. (Various)

Tottenham's Lucas Moura is wanted by Spanish side Real Betis, just six months after he moved to the north London club from PSG. (Various)