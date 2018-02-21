Football rumour mill: Man United to battle Real Madrid for Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi | Chelsea face competition from Bayern Munich for Dortmund winger Christian Pulisic

Manchester United are ready to battle Real Madrid this summer for Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi. (Daily Star)

Chelsea face fierce competition from German champions Bayern Munich for Borussia Dortmund winger Christian Pulisic. (Daily Mail)

West Ham will offer boss David Moyes a two-year deal in the summer if he keeps the Hammers in the Premier League. (Daily Express)

Lazio defender Stefan de Vrij wants to join Manchester United, but Everton and Arsenal are also interested. (Daily Mirror)

La Liga leaders Barcelona have beaten Manchester United to the signing of Gremio's 21-year-old Brazilian playmaker Arthur. (Daily Mail)

Former Watford manager Marco Silva is the favourite to succeed Alan Pardew if he leaves West Brom. (Birmingham Mail)

Jurgen Klopp's has received a boost in his attempts to bring Roma goalkeeper Alisson to Liverpool as the Serie A club have lined up a replacement for the Brazilian. (Gianluca di Marzio)

Rio Ferdinand says Chelsea boss Antonio Conte will be worried about his job at Stamford Bridge, despite his side sitting 19 points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City. (BT Sport)

Philippe Coutinho had his car towed away over illegal parking in Barcelona before his new home was burgled - all within the space of 24 hours. (Daily Mail)

Chelsea scout Eddie Newton says he assessed Everton's Turkish striker Cenk Tosun and expects him to "do well" for the Toffees. (Liverpool Echo)

Sunderland fans are backing a protest against stay-away owner Ellis Short. (The Sun)

Manchester United are ready to battle Real Madrid this summer for Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi. (Daily Star)