Football rumour mill: Manchester United forward Anthony Martial 'turns down a new five-year contract' | Gareth Bale 'not leaving Real Madrid this summer' | Juventus considering move for Tottenham midfielder Mousa Dembélé

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial has turned down a new five-year contract and wants to leave Old Trafford this summer. (RMC Sport)

Manchester United, Chelsea and Everton are all interested in signing Watford's Brazilian forward Richarlison. (Sky Sports)

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba was offered to Spanish giants Real Madrid as well as Manchester City in January. (Sports Illustrated)

Atletico Madrid are ready to offer Antoine Griezmann a £300,000 a week deal to prevent the France forward leaving this summer. (Daily Mirror)

Roma president James Pallotta has denied goalkeeper Alisson will leave the Serie A club this summer, with Liverpool interested. (Football Italia)

Juventus chief executive Giuseppe Marotta wants Liverpool midfielder Emre Can to decide whether or not he is joining the club in the next 10 days, (Tuttosport)

PSG are close to deciding who will replace manager Unai Emery after meeting with ex-Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel's representatives. Chelsea boss Antonio Conte also in the frame. (The Guardian)

Juventus are considering a summer move for Tottenham and midfielder Mousa Dembele (Evening Standard)

Wales winger Gareth Bale is not leaving Real Madrid this summer, despite recently being dropped for several key matches, according to his agent. (ESPN)

Norwich City could be forced to sell midfielder James Maddison this summer amid interest from Liverpool and Tottenham. (Daily Mirror)