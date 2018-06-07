Football rumour mill: Mo Salah's representatives deny offering the Egyptian forward to Barcelona | Man City could seal £43m deal for Napoli's Jorginho this week | Real Madrid to approach Chelsea boss Antonio Conte | Liverpool could move for Stoke winger Shaqiri

Mohamed Salah's representatives have denied offering the 25-year-old Liverpool forward to Barcelona. (Various)

Manchester City could seal a £43m deal for Napoli's Jorginho by the end of the week, with the Italian midfielder's agent having flown to England. (Daily Mirror)

Liverpool's Mo Salah

Real Madrid are planning to approach Chelsea manager Antonio Conte after Zinedine Zidane's shock resignation last week. (Daily Mail)

Liverpool could make a move for Stoke winger Xherdan Shaqiri, who has a £12m release clause. (Daily Star)

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino says Roma goalkeeper Alisson has asked him about the possibility of a move to Anfield this summer. (Liverpool Echo)

Liverpool have been told they will have to fork out £80m if they want to sign Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak this summer. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain have been offered Robert Lewandowski - but Bayern Munich will not sell the Poland striker for less than £175m. (Bild)

Newcastle United are interested in signing Jack Grealish - but Aston Villa want £40m for the midfielder. (Chronicle)

Arsenal had a £26m offer for Portugal midfielder Gelson Martins turned down by Sporting Lisbon. (A Bola)

Derby County boss Frank Lampard will sign former Chelsea team-mate John Terry on a free transfer if Rams captain Curtis Davies leaves the club. (Daily Mirror)