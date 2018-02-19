Football rumour mill: PSG considering £30m swoop for Manchester United defender | Chelsea's Eden Hazard has not ruled out leaving the club

French giants Paris Saint-Germain are considering a £30m swoop move for Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo, whose contract at Old Trafford ends next year. (The Sun)

Chelsea's Eden Hazard says he is happy at Stamford Bridge - but has not ruled out leaving the club in the future. (Telefoot)

West Brom boss Alan Pardew has two games to save his job. (The Sun)

Carlo Ancelotti is not interested in going back to Paris Saint-Germain, because the former Chelsea manager wants a return to the Premier League. (Daily Mirror)

Leicester have sent scouts to watch Benfica full-back Andre Almeida and winger Rafa Silva. (O Jogo)

Both AC and Inter Milan are interested in re-signing striker Mario Balotelli from Ligue 1 side Nice. (The Sun)

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has returned to training after calling in sick before Saturday's FA Cup fifth-round win over Huddersfield. (Daily Mail)

Chelsea would ask for Sergio Aguero if Manchester City made an approach for Eden Hazard. (Various)

Man City are interested in Dortmund midfielder Julian Weigl - but the German club want £40m for the 22-year-old Germany international. (Various)