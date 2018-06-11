Football rumour mill: Real Madrid midfielder threatens to quit club amid interest from Liverpool | Roma goalkeeper "very happy" despite Liverpool's interest | PSG want Chelsea midfielder Kante

Lyon midfielder Nabil Fekir was so convinced his move to Liverpool would go through he had already selected his shirt number. (L'Equipe)

Roma goalkeeper Alisson is "very happy" at Roma despite Liverpool's interest, says his Brazil goalkeeping coach Claudio Tafferel. (Tele Radio Stereo)

French giants Paris Saint-Germain want Chelsea and France midfielder N'Golo Kante, whose agent has met the Ligue 1 champions' sporting director. (Paris United)

Despite interest from Manchester United, Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale will stay at the club until a new manager is appointed. (The Independent)

Italy centre-back Leonardo Bonucci says "there is no problem whatsoever" at AC Milan after he was linked with a move to Manchester United. (Sky Sport Italia)

Real Madrid are preparing a £132m bid for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, who also interests Manchester United. (Il Messagero)

Newcastle United are unlikely to move for £30m-rated Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish. (Chronicle)

Everton, Fulham and Leicester all want Norwich's England Under-21 midfielder James Maddison, who is rated at £25m. (Daily Mirror)

Leeds United are lining up a bid for Derby and Czech Republic striker Matej Vydra. (Daily Mail)

Highly-rated Real Madrid midfielder Marco Asensio has threatened to quit the La Liga club amid interest from Liverpool. (Daily Star)

Barcelona have given the green light to allow French winger Ousmane Dembele to leave on a two-year loan deal - with Liverpool first in the queue to sign him. (Daily Star)