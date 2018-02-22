Football rumour mill: Real Madrid want Courtois to stall on signing new Chelsea contract | Pogba's agent offers player to Europe's top clubs | Manchester United want young Croatian dubbed 'new Modric'

Real Madrid want Thibaut Courtois to stall on signing a new Chelsea contract until April, when they will choose between the Belgian and Manchester United's David de Gea. (Daily Telegraph)

Paul Pogba's agent has offered Manchester United's French midfielder to some of Europe's top clubs. (Sports Illustrated)

Manchester United want Dinamo Zagreb's 19-year-old Croatian midfielder Nikola Moro, who has been dubbed the 'new Luka Modric'. (Talksport)

French club Nantes say they will not stand in manager Claudio Ranieri's way if he is offered the vacant Italy head coach job. (L'Equipe)

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema is wanted by four French clubs - including Paris Saint-Germain and Lyon - and the France international could be interested in a move. (AS)

Tottenham centreback Davinson Sanchez insists he is not interested in a move to Real Madrid this summer. (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger wants England striker Danny Welbeck to sign a new contract. (Daily Mail)

Arsenal are favourites with the bookmakers to sign Lyon star Nabil Fekir. (Daily Star)

Manchester City target Fred has said he is flattered by compliments from Pep Guardiola. (Daily Mirror)