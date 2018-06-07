Football rumour mill: Salah's representatives deny offering the Egyptian forward to Barcelona | Man City could seal £43m deal for Napoli's Jorginho this week | Real Madrid to approach Chelsea boss Antonio Conte | Liverpool could move for Stoke winger Shaqiri

Mohamed Salah's representatives have denied offering the 25-year-old Liverpool forward to Barcelona. (Various)

- Manchester City could seal a £43m deal for Napoli's Jorginho by the end of the week, with the Italian midfielder's agent having flown to England. (Daily Mirror)

- Real Madrid are planning to approach Chelsea manager Antonio Conte after Zinedine Zidane's shock resignation last week. (Daily Mail)

- Liverpool could make a move for Stoke winger Xherdan Shaqiri, who has a £12m release clause. (Daily Star)

- Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino says Roma goalkeeper Alisson has asked him about the possibility of a move to Anfield this summer. (Liverpool Echo)

- Liverpool have been told they will have to fork out £80m if they want to sign Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak this summer. (Daily Mirror)

- Manchester United, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain have been offered Robert Lewandowski - but Bayern Munich will not sell the Poland striker for less than £175m. (Bild)

- Newcastle United are interested in signing Jack Grealish - but Aston Villa want £40m for the midfielder. (Chronicle)

- Arsenal had a £26m offer for Portugal midfielder Gelson Martins turned down by Sporting Lisbon. (A Bola)

- Derby County boss Frank Lampard will sign former Chelsea team-mate John Terry on a free transfer if Rams captain Curtis Davies leaves the club. (Daily Mirror)