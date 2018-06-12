Football rumour mill: Tottenham close to new deal with Dele Alli | Villas-Boas to Real Madrid ? | Liverpool unlikely to move for Roma goalkeeper

Tottenham are close agreeing a new deal with playmaker Dele Alli worth £100,000 per week. (London Evening Standard)

European Champions Real Madrid have made contact with former Chelsea and Tottenham manager Andre Villas-Boas to succeed Zinedine Zidane. (RMC Sport)

Tottenham's Dele Alli

Liverpool are unlikely to make a move for Roma and Brazil goalkeeper Allison. (Sky Sports)

Jorginho is happy to stay at Napoli but a move to Manchester City is an "opportunity of a lifetime" for the midfielder, according to his agent. (TuttoMercatoWeb)

Everton will make the opening offer in the race to sign Norwich City midfielder James Maddison. (The Guardian)

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho wants one more signing before the World Cup - and could move for Tottenham's £50m-rated defender Toby Alderweireld. (The Sun)

Manchester United have no plans to sign Juventus and Brazil defender Alex Sandro. (Manchester Evening News)

Liverpool will step up their efforts to land Switzerland's Stoke City midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri after the World Cup. (Daily Mirror)

Tottenham have emerged as contenders in the race for Barcelona midfielder Rafinha, who spent last season on loan at Inter Milan. (Talksport)

West Ham have been told they must pay nearly £7m to sign Swansea goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski. (The Sun)