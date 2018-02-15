Football rumour mill: Tottenham want to offer Pochettino a lucrative new deal | Real Madrid lead chase for Alderweireld | Arsenal and Chelsea monitoring Luke Shaw's contract talks with Manchester United

Tottenham want to offer Mauricio Pochettino a lucrative new deal. The Argentine manager penned a new five-year deal in 2016 worth £5.5m a year. (Daily Telegraph)

Real Madrid will sign Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar in 2019. (Mundo Deportivo)

Real Madrid lead the chase for Tottenham's Toby Alderweireld. Man City, Man United and Chelsea are also interested in signing the Belgian defender. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini has agreed a deal to join Besiktas at the end of the season. (Fotomac)

Italian giants Juventus have asked about Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere, whose contract with the Gunners expires in the summer. (Daily Mirror)

Spurs winger Erik Lamela is open to leaving the north London club for Serie A club Inter Milan. (Talksport)

Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti wants the club to increase his salary to £5.3m a year - the same amount offered to him by Manchester United in January. (Sport)

Manchester United's Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is preparing for a move to the MLS by looking at houses in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles. (Daily Mail)

Arsenal and Chelsea are both closely monitoring Luke Shaw's contract talks with Man United. (Daily Mirror)