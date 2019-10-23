Former Northern Ireland Under-21 international is FA Cup goal-scoring hero

Former Northern Ireland Under-21 goalkeeper Alan Julian created his own little bit of history in the fourth qualifying round of the FA Cup on Saturday.

The 36-year-old is usually keeping goals out for Billericay Town, but he popped up at the other end to head home a dramatic injury-time equaliser against Sutton United!

Julian, who has made five appearances for Northern Ireland's underage squads qualifying through his Belfast-born father, was overjoyed after playing his part at both ends of the pitch.

“It was a big time to get my first ever goal," he told The Echo.

“I have gone up for a few corners and free-kicks late in games when we have been losing in the past, but getting my first goal in the FA Cup is a dream come true.

“The FA Cup is a competition I grew up watching and, being a goalkeeper, I never expected to score a goal in it.

“It was a special moment and I won’t forget it.

“I jumped up and headed the ball. I felt it touch the side of my head and, initially, I didn’t think there was much power on it.

“I wasn’t facing the goal, so I thought someone else had volleyed my flick-on in when I heard the crowd cheering.

“It was only when everyone was shouting ‘Jules’ that I realised what had happened and I can’t put into words what I felt after that.

“In all honesty, I only went up for the free-kick to cause a bit of confusion. Jake Robinson told me to block someone off to give him some more space and that’s what I was intending to do.

“But the ball came my way and it’s great that it ended up in the back of the net.”

Julian's intervention proved vital as Billericay Town ran out 5-2 winners in last night's replay at home to Sutton to secure a first round tie at Forest Green Rovers.

Speaking after Saturday's dramatic finish Town manager Jamie O'Hara was thrilled by his keeper's goal-scoring exploits.

“I am always hammering Jules and telling him what to do better, but he kept us in the game with some fantastic saves and then scored that goal as well," said O'Hara.

“It was an unbelievable moment and that doesn’t happen very often, so I told Jules to enjoy it.”