Former Real Madrid youth Gerardo Bruna extends Derry City deal

GERARDO Bruna has agreed a new Derry City contract which will keep him at the Brandywell club until the end of the 2020 season.

The 28 year-old former Real Madrid and Liverpool youth player has been in impressive form over the past month with a string of top performances from Derry's midfield.

He's settled in well to life in the League of Ireland since joining the club last January on a season long deal and over the past few weeks has become an integral part of Declan Devine's team.

And Devine, who is already planning ahead for next season, was delighted to get the Argentine to agree a new deal, describing Bruna as 'one of the best midfielders in the league' on current form.

"It's great to get this over the line," beamed Devine. "Last month Gerardo was one of the best midfielder in the league.

"He's settled in really well this season and is a real professional. And he's got better as the season has gone on."

It's a major boost for Derry ahead of Friday night's visit of second placed Shamrock Rovers to Brandywell.