FOYLE CUP: Derry City claim trophy after seeing off Trojans

The first of the O’Neills Foyle Cup finals were played yesterday and it was Derry City who came out on top in the under-19 final against a battling Trojans side at Newbuildings by a 3-0 scoreline.

A scoreless first half saw chances for both sides with the two goalkeepers in fine form.

Lady luck was not in the side of Trojans early in the second half when a cross from the right saw an unlucky Brian McCarron head into his own goals.

Derry went two up ten minutes later when Evan Tweed slotted home to make it 2-0.

In the dying minutes, City made it 3-0 when Jake Malone tapped in from close range following good work on the right by Sean McBride.

City u-15s lose out

in penalties

Derry City under-15s were unlucky to lose out in penalties at the Brandywell yesterday evening against a very good Scottish side, Partick Thistle.

An even first half saw Partick create the better chances but poor finishing in front of goal and some fine saves from Derry netminder Kyle Burns kept the game scoreless.

The second period was much of the same, again Partick on top in the chances tally with the best being a 25 yard shot from Matthew Collins which Burns touched onto the crossbar before going over for a corner.

And on to penalties to decide and it was the Scottish side that carried away the O’Neills Foyle Cup under-15 trophy.

Candystripes u-17s too strong for Altrincham

The Candystripes under-17 team came away with a 3-1 victory over English side Altrincham in the evening kick off at the Brandywell.

Altrincham took the lead through a penalty after four minutes and this spurred the local side on with constant pressure on the visitors final third.

In a tough physical encounter, the home side equalized through a fantastic volley from 18 yards out to finish the half level.

The Derry side were on top in the second period and two further goals saw them run out comfortable winners.

ROUND UP

A Round up of Friday’s other finals Saw Sion Swifts defeat Greencastle Ladies in the Ladies Final and in the under age groupings Magherafelt Schoolboys victory over Dunganon by 4 goals to 1 in the under-9 age group.

St. Oliver Plunkett had a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Hamilton Academicals in under-10 final. It was a close game.

Inishowen Youths defeated Ballinamallard 2-0 in a hard fought encounter in the under-11 final at Bishop’s Field in what was also an entertaining game.

RESULTS

Under 9

Dungannon 3 v 1 Ballymoney, Top of the Hill 2 v 1 Tristar, Hillsboro Boys 7 v 0 Eglinton Eagles, Sion Swifts 1 v 2 Coleraine Colts, Dungannon 4 v 1 Magherafelt SB, Top of the Hill 0 v 2 Carryduff Colts, Hillsboro Boys 2 v 1 Bonagee Utd, Coleraine Colts 2 v 1 Swilly Youth, Glen Rovers 0 v 4 Kilmacrennan FC, Magherafelt SB 3 v 0 Illistrin, Carryduff Colts 2 v 0 Coleraine, Bonagee Utd 2 v 1 Phoenix Athletic, Swilly Youth 1 v 0 Milford, Ballymoney 3 v 1 Illistrin, Tristar 2 v 0 Coleraine, Eglinton Eagles 1 v 1 Phoenix Athletic (Eglinton Eagles won 3-2 on pens), Kildrum Tigers 3 v 0 Kilmacrennan Colts, Bertie Peacock 0 v 1 Ballinamallard Colts, Buncrana Hearts 1 v 0 Letterkenny R, Ballymoor 4 v 2 Newtown, Oxford United 0 v 1 Strabane Ath, Ballinamallard Colts 1 v 2 Ballinamallard, Buncrana Hearts 2 v 2 Don Boscos (Don Boscos won 4-3 on pens), Ballymoor 5 v 2 Portrush FC, Trojans 1 v 1 Limavady Utd (Trojans won 3-1 on pens), Portstewart 1 v 6 Foyle Harps, Carniny 4 v 1 Kickstart, East Donegal Colts 5 v 1 Limavady Colts, East Donegal SBY 1 v 2 Limavady Utd, Clooney SS 0 v 8 Portstewart, Kickstart 4 v 2 Culmore FC, Limavady Colts 1 v 4 Killea, Aileach 0 v 3 Ballinamallard, Newbuildings 0 v 9 Don Boscos, Hillsboro Boys Colts 2 v 2 Portrush FC (Portrush won 3-2 on pens), Ballyraine Utd 1 v 1 Carn FC (Ballyraine won 2-1 on pens), Bertie Peacock 0 v 0 Aileach (Aileach won 3-2 on pens), Letterkenny R 2 v 0 Newbuildings, Newtown 2 v 3 Hillsboro Boys Colts, Maiden City 3 v 0 East Donegal SBY, Clooney SS 2 v 3 Tristar Colts, Finn Town Harps 3 v 1 Culmore FC, Killea 1 v 1 Glen Rovers Colts (Glen Rovers won 3-2 on pens), Maiden City 1 v 2 Trojans, Tristar Colts 1 v 4 Foyle Harps, Carniny 0 v 4 Finn Town Harps

Under 10

Bertie Peacock 2 v 1 Don Boscos, Coleraine 1 v 1 Cockhill Celtic (Coleraine won 8-7 on pens), Strabane Ath 0 v 2 East Donegal Colts, Moyola 3 v 0 Mountjoy Utd, Strabane Ath 1 v 3 Maiden City Colts, Don Boscos 4 v 0 Magherafelt Sky Blue Ath, East Donegal Colts 4 v 0 Phoenix, Ballyraine Utd 1 v 1 Mountjoy Utd (Ballyraine won 3-1 on pens), Newell 0 v 0 Tummery Ath (Newell won 3-2 on pens), Culmore 0 v 0 Ballyraine Colts (Ballyraine won 3-1 on pens), East Donegal SBS 3 v 0 Magherafelt Sky Blue Ath, Mulroy Ac 0 v 2 Clonmany Shamrocks, Phoenix 1 v 1 Maiden City Colts (Phoenix won 3-1 on pens), Lagan Harps Colts 1 v 0 Ballyraine Utd, Bertie Peacock 0 v 1 East Donegal SBS, Cockhill Celtic 1 v 1 Mulroy Ac (Mulroy won 3-2 on pens), Coleraine 1 v 1 Clonmany Shamrocks (Clonmany won 3-1 on pens), Lagan Harps Colts 1 v 2 Moyola, QPS 5 v 2 Glen Rover Colts, Lifford Celtic 0 v 5 SOPYC Juniors, Hillsboro Boys Colts 4 v 2 Tristar Colts, Trojans 3 v 0 Portstewart, Antrim Rovers 3 v 0 Ballymoor, East Coast Strikers 1 v 2 Ardstraw Youth, Hillsboro Boys Colts 1 v 2 Lurgan Celtic, Lurgan Celtic 6 v 1 Glen Rovers, Limavady Utd Colts 2 v 2 Clooney SS(Limavady won 3-1 on pens), Northend 0 v 0 SOPYC Colts (Northend won 2-1 on pens), Oxford Colts 0 v 2 Don Boscos Colts, Tristar, SOPYC 3 v 1 Hamilton AC Colts, Ballymoney Utd 1 v 2 Magherafelt SB, South Donegal 3 v 2 Milford Utd, Carn FC 3 v 0 Foyle Harps, Milford Utd 2 v 4 Hillsboro Boys, Glentoran Colts 2 v 4 Foyle Harps, Magherafelt SB 3 v 0 Westport Utd, South Donegal 2 v 2 Glentoran Ac (South Donegal won 4-3 on pens), Hamilton Ac 1 v 0 Kilmac Ac, Westport Utd 3 v 0 Larne Youth, Hillsboro Boys 0 v 0 Glentoran Ac (Glentoran won 2-1 on pens), Glentoran Colts 0 v 1 Dungannon Utd, Dungannon Utd 1 v 1 Carn FC (Carn won 3-1 on pens), Hamilton AC Colts 1 v 1 Kilmac Ac (Hamilton won 3-2 on pens), Ballymoney Utd 2 v 2 Larne Youth (Ballymoney won 2-1 on pens), SOPYC 2 v 0 Hamilton Ac, Maiden City 2 v 0 Tristar, Sion Swifts 3 v 3 Magherafelt Colts (Magherafelt won 2-1 on pens), Limavady Utd 1 v 2 Letterkenny Rovers, Illistrin 2 v 2 Buncrana Hearts (Illistrin won 3-2 on pens), Maiden City 3 v 2 Aileach, Magherafelt Colts 2 v 2 Ballinamallard Colts (Ballinamalllard won 2-1 on pens), NFC Kesh 1 v 0 Buncrana Hearts, Letterkenny Rovers 0 v 0 Oxford United (Letterkenny won 5-3 on pens), Aileach 1 v 1 Top of the Hill (Aileach won 3-2 on pens), Ballymena Utd 1 v 1 Ballinamallard Colts (Ballinamallard won 2-0 on pens), Ballinmallard 2 v 3 Oxford United, Lagan Harps 3 v 2 NFC Kesh, Tristar 1 v 0 Top of the Hill, Lagan Harps 2 v 1 Illistrin, Sion Swifts 1 v 3 Ballymena Utd, Limavady Utd 1 v 1 Ballinmallard (Ballinmallard won 3-1 on pens)

Under 11

Ballymena Utd 0 v 2 Inishowen Youth, Oxford Utd 3 v 2 Sion Swifts, Rosario 3 v 0 Oxford Sunnyside, Tristar 0 v 2 Limavady Utd, Oxford Sunnyside 3 v 1 Dungannon United, South Donegal SBY 3 v 0 Limavady Utd, Oxford Utd 1 v 2 Trojans, Rosario 4 v 2 Coleraine, Ballinamallard 0 v 0 SOPYC (Ballinamallard won 3-2 on pens), Trojans 4 v 1 East Donegal SBS, Dungannon United 0 v 3 Coleraine, South Donegal SBY 2 v 0 Clooney SS Colts, Ballymena Utd 2 v 1 SOPYC, Clooney SS Colts 0 v 0 Tristar (Tristar won 6-5 on pens), Sion Swifts 1 v 0 East Donegal SBS, Inishowen Youth 2 v 0 Ballinamallard, Limavady Colts 0 v 4 IFA Girls Dev, Illistrin 2 v 2 Strabane Ath (Illistrin won 3-2 on pens), Mountjoy 2 v 1 Don Boscos Colts, Lagan Harps 0 v 4 Mulroy Ac, Don Boscos Colts 2 v 2 SOPYC Colts (Don Boscos won 3-2 on pens), Ballymoor 2 v 1 Lagan Harps, Strabane Ath 3 v 0 Oxford Colts, Mountjoy 0 v 2 Maiden City, Eglinton Eagles 1 v 1 Glen Rovers (Eglinton won 3-1 on pens), Top of the Hill 2 v 1 Oxford Colts, Maiden City 4 v 1 SOPYC Colts, Ballymoor 0 v 1 Ballinamallard Colts, Illistrin 0 v 1 Top of the Hill, Limavady Colts 0 v 0 Glen Rovers (Limavady won 3-2 on pens), Ballinamallard Colts 0 v 3 Mulroy Ac, IFA Girls Dev 3 v 0 Eglinton Eagles, Armagh City 0 v 1 Don Boscos, Ballyraine Utd 1 v 2 Rosario Colts, Draperstown Celtic 1 v 1 Newtowne (Newtowne won 3-2 on pens), Clooney SS 0 v 0 Aileach (Clooney won 3-1 on pens), Draperstown Celtic 1 v 0 Magherafelt SB, Rosario Colts 0 v 1 Northend, Bertie Peacock 1 v 1 Warrenpoint Town (Bertie Peacock won 3-2 on pens), Northend 3 v 0 Letterkenny R, Magherafelt SB 0 v 2 Coleraine Colts, Kick Start 0 v 1 Institute, Institute 1 v 0 Clooney SS, Ballyraine Utd 5 v 0 Letterkenny R, Don Boscos 0 v 0 Bertie Peacock (Bertie Peacock won 8-7 on pens), Illies Celtic 1 v 0 Hillsboro Boys, Tummery Ath 0 v 1 Culmore, East Coast Strikers 0 v 3 SOPYC Jun, Tristar Colts 0 v 0 Phoenix (Tristar won 3-2 on pens)

Under 12

Letterkenny & District 2 v 1 Ballycastle Youth, Inishowen Youth League 1 v 5 Donegal SBY, Ballyclare Colts 1 v 1 Derry Colts (Derry Colts won 5-4 on pens), Bertie Peacock 1 v 5 Maiden City, Newtowne 4 v 1 Dergview, Hillsboro Boys 1 v 2 SOPYC Colts, Glentoran 4 v 0 Ardoyne, Sheff Utd 4 v 0 Oxford United, East Donegal SBY 0 v 1 Larne Youth, Foyle Harps 0 v 5 SOPYC, South Donegal SBY 2 v 4 Tristar, Lisnaskea Rovers 7 v 2 Limavady Utd, Tampa Bay Rowdies 1v 1 Ballinamallard (Tampa Bay won 3-1 on pens), Bright Stars 1 v 0 Raphoe Town, Draperstown Celtic 0 v 2 Lifford Celtic, Strabane Ath 4 v 2Portrush, Cliftonville 2 v 1 Dungannon, Bonagee 2 v 2 Eany Celtic (Eany Celtic won 6-5 on pens)

Under 13

Sheffield Utd 7 v 0 Donegal SBY, East Coast Strikers 0 v 0 Dungannon Utd (East Coast won 4-2 on pens), Altrincham 3 v 3 South Donegal SBY (South Donegal won 4-3 on pens) , Bertie Peacock 2 v 0 IFA Girls Dev, Inishowen YL 3 v 0 Dergview, Institute 2 v 1 Draperstown Celtic, Eglinton Eagles 6 v 2 Oxford Utd, Tristar 4 v 2 Newhill, East Donegal SBY 0 v 5 GLOBAL Premier Soccer, St Patricks 1 v 6 Carniny Youth, Craigavon City 5 v 3 Sion Swifts, Letterkenny NW 0 v 2 Trojans, Limavady Utd 5 v 0 Coleraine, SOPYC 6 v 1 Maiden City, Dorchester Youth 3 v 2 Red Star Roe Valley, Dragons de la Vaucouleurs 3 v 0 Tristar Colts

Under 14

Finn Harps FC 1v 3 Glenavon, Hibernians 5 v 1 Inishowen Youth League, FD Suomi 0 v 1 SOPYC, Inishowen Youth League 2 v 0 Finn Harps FC, Hibernians 2 v 1 Glenavon, Limavady 0 v 4 South Donegal SBY, Foyle Harps 0 v 5 Sion Swifts FC, Carniny 1 v 2 Shankill United, Derry Colts 1 v 2 Mountjoy Utd, Maiden City 0 v 0 Phoenix Swifts (Maiden City won 4-3 on pens), Newhill 2 v 0 Ballymoney, Coleraine 1 v 2 Donegal SBY, Newell 0 v 2 Keadue Rovers FC, Tristar 1 v 1 Cookstown (Cookstown won 5-4 on pens), FD Suomi 4 v 1 Tristar

Under 15

Greenisland 1 v 2 Newbuildings, Phoenix FC 1 v 0 Letterkenny Rovers, St James 1 v 0 Sion Swifts, Drumkeen Utd 3 v 0 Oxford United, Newcastle FC 3 v 1 Maiden City, Culmore 0 v 3 South Donegal SBY

Under 16

Institute 1 v 2 Ardstraw Youth, Kildrum Tigers 3 v 0 Everton America, West Chester FC 1 v 0 Ballymena United, Tristar Colts 3 v 2 Dunfanaghey, Inishowen YL 2 v 0 Dergview, Trojans 2 v 1 Strabane Ath