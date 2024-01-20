Oran Kearney says he is determined to turn around Coleraine’s fortunes after the Bannsiders lost for a seventh consecutive game.

Here’s what he had to say after the 2-0 home defeat to Carrick Rangers.

THOUGHTS ON THE DEFEAT:

"I thought, particularly in the first half, we were bright and energetic and created quite a few good opportunities.

Oran Kearney reflected on yet another difficult afternoon for his Coleraine side

"Jamie (McGonigle) has the big opportunity but it's probably one of those where he has a bit of rustiness having not played for a few months. In a week or two's time, he puts that away with his eyes closed.

“Those can be the wee moments, particularly on the run that we're on and confidence is that little bit lower and there's a bit of an edge.

“It looks like David Cushley lands on it (for the first goal), there's a slip or a fall and there's two or three people crowded around it.

“Nobody takes responsibility, you're just waiting for somebody to grasp that responsibility and it seems to take a deflection as it wrong foots Rory in goal.

“Not ideal from our point of view and makes an even tougher hill to climb.

THOUGHTS ON CARRICK’S SECOND GOAL:

"To me it's a straightforward foul.

“Probably the thing Graham (Kelly) does wrong is he tries to stay on his feet.

“It's one of those where if he drops down on to the ground with the contact, it’s a free-kick.

“I don't think (Danny) Purkis is even facing the right direction when the ball's in transit, if he goes to ground then it's a free.

“Even at that, you shouldn't have to go to ground to get the free and that makes it even tougher.

LOSING RUN AND PROTEST:

"It's tough and on a normal day if you go behind when you're on a decent run of form players will have that spark but they're human beings, I'm a human being.

"We all know that winning games brings confidence so of course it makes it tougher for players not winning.

“People are entitled to their opinion, they're entitled to protest but I watched an interview Gary Hamilton did earlier in the week and there's a lot been made of that kind of stuff that goes around that.

“Before I'm anything I'm a person, I have a family, I've a wife and kids and everything else.

"There's a huge amount that comes into it when you're looking at scenarios like that but I can guarantee that there's nobody that hurts as much as I hurt.

"I can guarantee you there's nobody gets as little sleep as I get at the minute in relation to trying to crack and get this right.

"I get the frustration and I understand where people are at.

"We've had a lot of really good times here and really good years over the last years.