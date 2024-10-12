Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Stephen Baxter says neither he or his Carrick Rangers team will get carried away after his first game in charge ended up with a 2-1 win against Coleraine.

Here’s what he had to say after the full-time whistle at Taylors Avenue.

REFRESHED AFTER THE SUMMER?

"I had a brilliant summer with five months off and it was great.

Stephen Baxter spoke after Carrick Rangers' home win against Coleraine

"I was away everywhere; Portugal three times, France and I was enjoying myself by doing nothing.

"All of a sudden you get a phone call asking 'do you want to do this'?

"I got to the stage for a few weeks where I was bored and you can't be bored.

DIDN'T FALL OUT OF LOVE WITH THE GAME?

"You were following it in the papers and the news and all the different bits and pieces.

"These people at Carrick were very persuasive in terms of what they were looking for and I think the project suits me in regards to getting your teeth into where you want to put your stamp on things and grow.

"They've got great ideas, they've got great plans in place for a new training facility, new buildings and they've got a good base of local people who are very invested in it.

"It's community driven and that's what I like. I love working with people within a structure and it's a big plus.

"When loads of other people are invested in it, then I will invest my time and space into it.

"It's not just about the first-team - that's a job in itself - it's the wider picture of trying to give them something to be proud of.

OFF TO A GOOD START:

"We had tactically worked on stuff that I wanted them to do and I wanted them to play and I felt we did that exceptionally well in the first-half, given we were playing into the more difficult conditions.

"We scored two goals and we should have scored at least two more as we were very dominant.

"As I thought the legs might tire given the amount of effort I asked them to put into certain things...I knew we might struggle in the second-half with fitness which proved the case and we were under the cosh a little bit.

"I think the Coleraine goal was a mile offside...so that said whilst Coleraine had a lot of the ball, I felt we restricted them to very little which was pleasing in many ways.

"We were worthy winners but it's only a game of football and I'm more interested in where we will be in six weeks in terms of fitness and all the things we want to work on to be competitive.