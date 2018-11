Valentino Lazaro broke Northern Ireland hearts as he struck a winner for Austria with virtually the last kick of Sunday evening’s Nations League game.

Corry Evans’ first international goal in eight years had cancelled out Xaver Schlager’s opener and looked to have earned Northern Ireland their first point in the Nations League.

But Lazaro fired the ball into the top corner of the net after Stuart Dallas lost possession in another frustrating night for Michael O’Neill’s men.