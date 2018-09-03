Gareth McAuley: kerbs on street where I was born were red, white and blue - it's an honour to sign for Rangers

Northern Ireland defender Gareth McAuley has delivered his verdict on his move to Rangers

Gareth McAuley signs for Rangers: Northern Ireland, Rangers and West Brom fans react

McAuley, 38, had been a free agent since leaving West Bromwich Albion in the summer following their relegation from the Premier League.

He was linked with moves to Hearts and Aberdeen but has today put pen to paper with the Ibrox club and he has described the move at this late stage of his career as 'amazing'.

Speaking to Rangers TV, the Larne man was asked how much it means for him be a Rangers player.

"It's massive, personally. The street I was born on, the kerbs were painted red, white and blue so to get the opportunity to come and play at this famous club - it's amazing," he said

"I'm delighted to be here and I feel very honoured to be here as well."

McAuley, a hero among Northern Ireland fans, said he hopes his vast international and Premier League experience will be a positive influence on the younger players in Steven Gerrard's squad.

"There's a young group of players here and I want to help them with my knowledge. I want to help them develop and also challenge them to play in the team," he said.

“I didn’t think it would be in the latter stages of my career [I’d get the chance to play here], but the timing was good, everything has worked out and the last week has been a bit of a whirlwind.

“I have been linked with here over the years, but it has never come off for whatever reason – it’s perhaps an easy link for press men coming from Northern Ireland and the connection with Rangers."

McAuley is part of Michael O'Neill's 26-man squad for the Nations League opener against Bosnia on Saturday and, given the lack of game time he has had since his departure from the Baggies, could also be set to play a prominent role in the subsequent international friendly against Israel.

“There are two games coming up and hopefully I can get some minutes under my belt as well in them depending on what the manager thinks,” he added.