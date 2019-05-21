Gary Hamilton’s concerns Glenavon could prove victims of club success in summer transfer search

Gary Hamilton is concerned Glenavon could prove victims of the club’s success as he attempts a summer search to strengthen his squad.

A run of four top-three positions within the past five top-flight Danske Bank Premiership seasons serves as confirmation of the Lurgan Blues’ strength.

Matthew Ferguson’s recent arrival on a two-year deal marks the first close-season capture but Hamilton admits frustration in efforts to find players to push Glenavon on to the next level.

“To improve our squad now needs a certain calibre of player, one difficult to find - especially when compared to rival clubs offering European football or higher wages,” said Hamilton. “However, we are working our contacts and talking to players every day to try and bring in people with what we need.

“We have lost out on a couple of signings but will continue to work hard on that front.

“We have held talks with players already at the club towards getting those on board again and another positive will be a first pre-season for those signed in the January transfer window.

“The impact by those additions from the New Year on was really encouraging across the closing months of the season, so they will only kick on again by working together over pre-season.”

Ferguson - the son of former Glenavon forward and Irish League legend Glenn - arrives at Mourneview Park aiming to transform his second-tier scoring form on to the senior stage.

“Players like Joel Cooper and Andy Hall have made that move up in the past at Glenavon so it’s about giving Matthew his opportunity,” said Hamilton. “We’ve done our homework and Matthew scored a lot of goals for Distillery then carried that on after moving to Harland and Wolff Welders in January.

“He can finish and is someone we feel has real potential, so now it is up to him.”