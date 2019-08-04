Gary Hamilton says his hands are tied as Rhys Marshall in 'no rush' to open new deal talks

Gary Hamilton admits his ‘hands are tied’ at the minute as they bid to try and tie Rhys Marshall down to a new deal at Mourneview Park.

The midfielder, who has been the subject of interest from Larne, is entering the final year of his current deal.

Speaking after the Lurgan Blues 7-1 win over Glebe North on Saturday Hamilton said they want to keep Marshall at the club, but that the ball is in the player’s court.

“We’ve spoken to Rhys, we’ve asked him to sit down and talk to us and discuss a potential new contract but he’s told us that at this minute in time he’s not in any rush to do anything so our hands are tied,” the Glenavon boss told the club’s official website.

“All we can do is offer him the contract. We want him to stay here; everybody wants him to stay at the football club – he knows that.

“It’s a situation that happens in football. He’s in the last year of his contract and the ball always lies in the player’s court – they’re the ones with the power.

“Everybody at this football club would love to keep Rhys, no more than the Chairman and the Board and myself and the backroom staff and the players.

“It’s a big decision for him at this stage in his career but it’s his decision and nobody can force him either way.

“We’re hoping that at some stage he will sit down and discuss a new contract and we pray that he signs it but the ball’s in his court and we have to wait and see what he does.”

On a positive note Jack O’Mahony and Paddy Burns have both signed extended contracts with the club.

“We’re delighted with the deals,” said Hamilton.

“They’re another product of the youth academy here and they’ve come through the system and they’re now in the first team squad. That’s what we want about the club, good young honest lads like that and hopefully they’ll get their chance at some stage this season and take it.”

Hamilton also confirmed Robbie Norton suffered an anterior cruciate ligament tear in Wednesday night’s friendly with Banbridge Town.