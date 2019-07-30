Gavin Whyte ‘delighted’ at Cardiff City switch as Neil Warnock tips Northern Ireland winger to be ‘fans’ favourite’

Northern Ireland international Gavin Whyte has signed a four-year contract with Cardiff City.

The former Crusaders winger scored seven goals in 36 league appearances with Oxford United but has now made the switch, subject to international clearance, for an undisclosed fee.

“I’m delighted,” said Whyte on the official Cardiff City website. “When I first heard about the move, I couldn’t wait to come here.

“I give 100 per cent - I’m a hard worker, I’m positive, I like to go forward and take players on...

“Now I can’t wait to get the kit on, play as many games as I can and help this great Club to be where they need to be.”

City manager Neil Warnock told the club website: “I watched a lot of Gavin while we were scouting Curtis Nelson.

“He just excited me so much.

“He’s full of enthusiasm and is just the type of player that we were looking for.

“I think he’ll be a fans’ favourite for years to come.”