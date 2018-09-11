GAVIN WHYTE: I will never forget scoring for Northern Ireland on my debut

Dreams do come true and this was the case for Gavin Whyte.

The former Crusaders winger took just 106 seconds before he scored his first international goal with his first touch in the Northern Ireland jersey.

“It’s an amazing feeling and a moment I’ll never really forget,” he insisted.

“To be honest it was a dream to just come on the pitch, but to score a goal with your first touch, you couldn’t have written it, it was amazing.

“I can’t wait to check my phone and tell all my mates, but as I said it’s something that I’ll never forget and to be honest it still hasn’t sunk in yet.

Whyte, who joined Oxford United in the summer, has impressed during training this week and boss Michael O’Neill suggested that he would get some game time at a ground where he usually took a bit of flack from.

“I have never had the Windsor Park crowd singing my name,” he joked.

“But it was an amazing crowd out there tonight and I want to play more games in front of them.”

The 22-year-old now wants more minutes under his belt in Michael O’Neill’s senior side.

“I want to be a squad player now and I don’t want to just get a late call-up, I want to be a name that Michael wants to pick every trip.

“Obviously I need to go back to my club now and be impressive every week - that’s what I’ll be trying to do.

“I’ll probably just look ahead, as you can’t dwell on things, you always should just look ahead and concentrate on the next game, which is club football this weekend,” added Whyte.

Whyte, was also delighted his U-21 team mates secured an amazing win in Spain last night.

“It was brilliant result for them and no one really had much faith in them to go and get the result, but it’s incredibly,” he added.

“Look Spain are a top side at U-21 level and I’m buzzing for the manager and the players - fair play to them.”

The pacy winger believes that sooner rather than later the likes of Mark Sykes and Jamie McGonigle, who played their part in the U-21’s memorable win in Spain, will get their chance across the water

“I suppose it just shows the quality in the Irish League, guys just need a chance. They are brilliant players in the league, the likes of Mark Sykes, they just need a chance across the water.

“I think they will get that chance, but they just need to keep working hard and when they do get a chance they just need to make an impact and they’ll be in the situation I am,” he added.