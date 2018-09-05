Gavin Whyte: It would mean the world to make my Northern Ireland debut

Oxford midfielder Gavin Whyte said it would "mean the world" if he makes his Northern Ireland debut this week.

Gavin Whyte

The uncapped 22-year-old was a late addition to Michael O'Neill's squad, being promoted from the under-21s.

He is now hoping to feature in either Saturday's UEFA Nations League opener against Bosnia and Herzegovina or Tuesday's friendly with Israel.

"It would mean the world to me and mean the world to my family," Whyte said. "This is why you play the game, to make your international debut. I'm just hoping that comes and if it doesn't you just keep working hard to get that chance to come."

Whyte's call-up came as recognition of the bright start he has made to the season since joining Oxford from Crusaders in the summer, scoring three goals in six appearances.

"I didn't really expect it this soon," Whyte said of the call-up. "I got the email to go on the under-21s trip but my agent said, 'Keep your phone on, you never know'.

"Then I got the message to say I was in the (senior) squad and I rang my mum and she was over the moon. It's been a crazy couple of months but the best couple of months."

