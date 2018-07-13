Gavin Whyte leaves Crusaders to join Oxford United

Gavin Whyte has left Crusaders to join Oxford United on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Speculation had intesified in recent weeks about Whyte, who was named Northern Ireland Football Writers’ Association Player of the Year last season.

The Northern Ireland international is delighted to finally have has future resolved.

“I wanted to make sure it was the right move for me and as soon as I found out Oxford were interested I knew this was where I wanted to come,” he told the official Oxford website after completing the move.

“I have heard a lot of good things about both the Manager and the club and now I am determined to work hard, keep progressing and be part of a really successful season.”

Oxford boss Karl Robinson was delighted to have secure the services of Whyte.

“He is quick, skilful and has an eye for goal and we knew that so many other clubs were looking at him, including those in higher leagues,” he said. “It says a lot about Oxford United and the reputation we have, that Gavin wanted to come here to play his football.”