Georginio Wijnaldum says Liverpool players are wary of Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum insists the players cannot afford to take their eyes off the ball for fear of attracting unwanted attention from Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds have a six-point lead over Tottenham at the top of the Premier League with main rivals Manchester City having slipped to third after back-to-back defeats.

During Boxing Day’s 4-0 win over Newcastle a roar rang around the ground late in the game when supporters became aware Pep Guardiola’s side were losing at Leicester but the players were oblivious until they returned to the dressing room.

After that game Klopp spoke of needing tunnel vision and Wijnaldum said the players were fully concentrated on what their jobs were and would not be distracted by what the chasing pack were up to.

“When we played Wolves away the Friday before Christmas a lot of the players didn’t even know against who City or Tottenham were playing,” said the Holland international.

“We were just focused on our own game and trying to get the most out of that one. That is why it goes so well.

“We are only focused on the things we can control. We can control our own performance. We are only busy with that.

“If you are maybe less focused than normal, then you have a manager in Jurgen who will tell you directly that there is no space for doing less or enjoying things too much. He says keep both feet on the ground.

“Since I have been here we have been quite unlucky with injuries. It goes quite well with rotating,” he said ahead of the visit of Arsenal.