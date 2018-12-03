Gerard Doherty to leave Derry City

Club captain Gerard Doherty looks set to leave Derry City after a decade of service with his local club.

The 37-year-old, who celebrated his testimonial with the Candy Stripes this year, has informed the club of his desire to try something new and feels now is his best time to depart.

It’s believed the Candy Stripes have made former Dundalk and Sligo Rovers netminder Peter Cherrie their number one target to replace Doherty.

Cherrie, who last season was playing for Cork City, has a wealth of experience having played in the League of Ireland since 2009 having had one year with Irish League outfit Cliftonville.

Rebel Army manager John Caulfield also confirmed yesterday that the Scottish keeper won’t be returning to the club.

“Peter has been fantastic for us, but he wants to be the regular number one and he has a few offers elsewhere. He’s a tremendous guy and we wish him well for the future,” stated Caulfield.

The 35-year-old won the league title with Dundalk as well as a League Cup and also played his part in the Reds’ League Cup success in 2015.

Defender Ciaran Coll, along with possibly two other new faces, are expected to be unveiled at Wednesday's Derry City press conference.

Meanwhile the club’s monthly draw for November was won by Mark Collins (No 590) £850 and Tony Brown (584) was second and won £300.